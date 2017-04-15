City hopes to cash in on some provincial flood cash
The city plans to build a 900-metre berm from the Heritage Pavilion to Industrial Ave A' between Medalta Potteries and the Ross Creek A' this summer, but is still working to purchase land in the area. Provincial flood mitigation grants are scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks.--NEWS PHOTO EMMA BENNETT Flood funding has begun to flow in 2017 as the province announced $13.4 million for the City of Calgary to upgrade pumping stations in its low-laying communities this week.
