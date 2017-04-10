Central Alberta First Nation declares state of emergency
Kehewin Cree Nation in central Alberta declared a state of emergency after heavy snowfall cut power and water to some homes for more than 24 hours. A central Alberta First Nation has declared a local state of emergency after heavy snowfall cut power and water for more than 24 hours.
