Caught on Video: Thief seen prowling Airdrie neighbourhood for unlocked vehicles

A neighbourhood in southeast Airdrie is the latest to be hit by a rash of vehicle break-ins that have been caught on surveillance video. The video surveillance, provided to Global News by an area resident, shows a man rummaging through at least two vehicles early Tuesday morning.

