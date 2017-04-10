Caught on camera: Man jumps into icy river to save his dog
Duncan McIver plunged into an icy river after his dog struggled to keep his head up above freezing water. Cameras caught it all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Sun
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Sun
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Sun
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
|Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders
|Apr 8
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC