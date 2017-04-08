Camaraderie of the camera set

Camaraderie of the camera set

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: St. Albert Gazette

It's a crisp, late spring day at the Whitemud Equine Centre on a Friday morning. Workers continue the construction of a new arena at the Edmonton riding facility about a block east of where Whitemud Drive crosses the North Saskatchewan River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor 32 min meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship 1 hr Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... 1 hr how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes 18 hr Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Motorists could pay the price during street swe... Sat Hazelwood 1
News Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta... Sat Who went and lived 1
News Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders Sat Mac 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,432 • Total comments across all topics: 280,167,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC