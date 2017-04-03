Calgary to Edmonton in 30 minutes? Hyperloop could be the future of transportation in Alberta
Next week, the head of a Toronto-based startup that plans to build hyperloop technology is coming to town to check out the Calgary-to-Edmonton corridor. Sebastien Gendron, the CEO of TransPod, spoke to the Calgary Eyeopener Friday about what the technology could bring to Alberta.
