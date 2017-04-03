Calgary police seek man accused of performing indecent act in front of children
Calgary police are looking for a man accused of performing an indecent act in front of children while they walked to school Tuesday morning. Police say two young girls did the right thing by running to their school and telling a teacher after seeing a man performing an indecent act Tuesday morning.
