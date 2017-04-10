Calgary marijuana community says government killing buzz around legalization
Pro-cannabis groups and businesses in Calgary have a long list of concerns as more details are released around legalization. The Liberals released more details about their plan on Thursday along with federal legislation, including two new bills: one to regulate the recreational use, sale and growing of marijuana, and another that strengthens measures to stop impaired driving.
