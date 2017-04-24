Calgary man charged with luring Tenne...

Calgary man charged with luring Tennessee teen over internet

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams include members of Alberta Sheriffs, the Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service and RCMP. Police have arrested a Calgary man on child luring and child pornography charges after a 13-year-old girl's mother in Tennessee discovered sexual material on the teen's phone.

