Byelections signal generational chang...

Byelections signal generational change for both Conservatives, Liberals

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Monday's byelection results mean more than just fresh faces for the House of Commons: one observer says they represent nothing short of a generational shift on Parliament Hill. All five new Ottawa-bound MPs - two Conservatives and three Liberals - are replacing a group of politicians with a profound depth of experience, including four former cabinet ministers and a former prime minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vimy to honour heroes 19 hr LRT The Original 3
News MacDougall: Trudeau show wearing thin, but Cana... Mon Stop Statism 1
News Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06) Apr 1 Dont matter 49
Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA... Apr 1 Andrea 2
News Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion Mar 23 The truth 1
News DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08) Mar 23 AVAAKILA 12
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC