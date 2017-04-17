Bryan Adams photos to be displayed at Royal Ontario Museum fundraiser
Bryan Adams is setting down his electric guitar for a special one-night exhibition of his photography at Toronto's Royal Ontario Museum. The "Summer of '69" rocker is set to unveil "Canadians," a curated collection of portraits to mark Canada's sesquicentennial, at the ROM Ball black-tie fundraiser on May 6. Organizers say the exhibit will feature portraits of 28 Canadian icons including Margaret Atwood, Michael Buble, the Weeknd, Joni Mitchell, Wayne Gretzky and Michael J. Fox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
|Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders
|Apr 8
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC