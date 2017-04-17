Bryan Adams photos to be displayed at...

Bryan Adams photos to be displayed at Royal Ontario Museum fundraiser

Read more: Brandon Sun

Bryan Adams is setting down his electric guitar for a special one-night exhibition of his photography at Toronto's Royal Ontario Museum. The "Summer of '69" rocker is set to unveil "Canadians," a curated collection of portraits to mark Canada's sesquicentennial, at the ROM Ball black-tie fundraiser on May 6. Organizers say the exhibit will feature portraits of 28 Canadian icons including Margaret Atwood, Michael Buble, the Weeknd, Joni Mitchell, Wayne Gretzky and Michael J. Fox.

