British-born songwriters John Wort Hannam and Maria Dunn rank among Alberta's finest folkies

Two of Alberta's finest singer-songwriters perform here this week: John Wort Hannam is at the Arden Theatre on a bill Thursday with the Good Lovelies, and Maria Dunn performs Saturday for Northern Lights Folk Club . Both are award-winning, established names on the folk scene for the illuminating insights they bring to telling Canadian stories, often drawing on themes of the working class and social justice.

