Bone broth, big business for Alberta ...

Bone broth, big business for Alberta bison farmer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Bison broth has proved to be a big seller for Edmonton-area farmer Bob Holm. He's the owner of Straw Man Farm , an Alberta-based all-natural farm "specializing in Canada's original red meat, bison."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Sun meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Sun Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Sun how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Sat Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Motorists could pay the price during street swe... Sat Hazelwood 1
News Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta... Sat Who went and lived 1
News Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders Sat Mac 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC