Axe-carrying Grande Prairie man arrested after attempted cop car break-in
A 29-year-old man is facing a string of charges after a man was caught attempting to break in to police vehicles behind the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment while carrying an axe. Just before 6 p.m. April 21, an off-duty police officer in the northwest Alberta city noticed a man in the detachment's back parking lot "trying to gain access to police vehicles with an axe in hand," an RCMP release states.
