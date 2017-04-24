At least 13 dead in 4 states as torna...

At least 13 dead in 4 states as tornadoes and floods wreak havoc in parts of South, Midwest

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

Established in 2012 by the Nebraska ... -- The death toll from tornadoes and storms in parts of the South and Midwest rose to at least 13 by midday Sunday, authorities said. Deaths from the severe weather w... -- White House chief of staff Reince Priebus defended President Trump's invitation to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, saying the meeting is important in th... A Florida teacher is on the verge of losing his job after bullying and harassing FFA students that were raising livestock to be sold for slaughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Judge: Drag Week Apr 28 Hairy Potter -- KHAN 1
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Apr 26 Smokey 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) Apr 26 Sucks to be U 3
Deals Steals and Great Bargains / Savings in Ca... Apr 26 ckrangle 1
News Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06) Apr 19 Joey 50
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,689,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC