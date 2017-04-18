Amorous offenders be warned: Sex acts...

Amorous offenders be warned: Sex acts in Lethbridge's river valley could lead to criminal charges

Couples engaging in indecent acts near the Elks Compound have become a chronic problem over the past few months, Lethbridge Police Service said Thursday. An increase in indecent acts in the river valley has prompted a response from police and the parks department in Lethbridge, Alta., including trimming trees, brush and branches to deter amorous offenders.

