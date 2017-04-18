Amorous offenders be warned: Sex acts in Lethbridge's river valley could lead to criminal charges
Couples engaging in indecent acts near the Elks Compound have become a chronic problem over the past few months, Lethbridge Police Service said Thursday. An increase in indecent acts in the river valley has prompted a response from police and the parks department in Lethbridge, Alta., including trimming trees, brush and branches to deter amorous offenders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Wed
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC