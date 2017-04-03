Alberta woman who had murder charges stayed facing new charges in stabbing

Connie Oakes and Ricky Rock Thunder, both of the Nekaneet First Nation, have been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and other charges. Oakes and Wendy Scott were convicted of second-degree murder after Casey Armstrong was found stabbed in the bathtub of his mobile home in Medicine Hat in May 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.