Alberta wildfire evacuation highlights growing use of tracking workers using RFID
When last year's ferocious Alberta wildfire threatened Suncor Energy's oilsands upgrader near Fort McMurray, the rush to safely remove hundreds from the area provided a rare large-scale test of technology that can let companies know the location of every single worker. The evacuation highlighted how radio-frequency identification technology - long used to track products in warehouses, equipment in mines and even cattle in feedlots - is increasingly being used to monitor workers on big Canadian industrial sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
|Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders
|Apr 8
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC