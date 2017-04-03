Alberta-shot Ice Blue a psychological thriller with a Canadiana twist
Consider the major setting, the farmhouse home of protagonist 16-year-old Arielle and her father John . "John and Arielle live on a beaver farm," says Somers, taking a break from shooting in Okotoks earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|4 hr
|Hazelwood
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|4 hr
|Who went and lived
|4
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|4 hr
|Who went and lived
|1
|Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders
|4 hr
|Mac
|1
|Book chronicles journey of Alta. farmworkers
|4 hr
|Mac
|1
|Parade to commemorate Battle of Vimy Ridge set ...
|4 hr
|Who went and lived
|1
|Strength in numbers
|4 hr
|Go Fish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC