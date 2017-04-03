Alberta-shot Ice Blue a psychological...

Alberta-shot Ice Blue a psychological thriller with a Canadiana twist

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Consider the major setting, the farmhouse home of protagonist 16-year-old Arielle and her father John . "John and Arielle live on a beaver farm," says Somers, taking a break from shooting in Okotoks earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Motorists could pay the price during street swe... 4 hr Hazelwood 1
News Vimy to honour heroes 4 hr Who went and lived 4
News Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta... 4 hr Who went and lived 1
News Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders 4 hr Mac 1
News Book chronicles journey of Alta. farmworkers 4 hr Mac 1
News Parade to commemorate Battle of Vimy Ridge set ... 4 hr Who went and lived 1
News Strength in numbers 4 hr Go Fish 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC