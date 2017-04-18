Alberta receives sizable investment i...

Alberta receives sizable investment into highway projects

20 hrs ago Read more: Truck News

The governments of Alberta and Canada have announced funding for 10 bundled highway rehabilitation and improvement projects in Alberta in an effort to improve the movement of people and goods across the province. The federal government is providing nearly $255 million toward the projects, while the Alberta government is investing more than $279 million, for a combined total cost of $535 million.

Alberta

