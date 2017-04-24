Alberta pumps funds into flood avoidance
Cypress County, County of Warner, the City of Medicine Hat and the South East Alberta Watershed Alliance Society will share in $2.1 million in grant funds from the Alberta government to improve their resilience to floods. Cypress County, County of Warner, the City of Medicine Hat and the South East Alberta Watershed Alliance Society will share in $2.1 million in grant funds from the Alberta government to improve their resilience to floods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Western Producer.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC