Alberta man jumps into icy pond to rescue dog

An Alberta man didn't hesitate to plunge into freezing cold water to save his dog after it broke through thin ice at a park - a dramatic rescue that was caught on camera. "As soon as the ice broke, I just went right in," dog owner Duncan McIver told CTV Edmonton, still soaked and chilled from the ordeal.

