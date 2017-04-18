Alberta man arrested for rash of phar...

Alberta man arrested for rash of pharmacy robberies across Southwestern Ontario

A 34-year-old Alberta man has been charged in connection with a rash of pharmacy robberies in Windsor and Lakeshore and is believed to be responsible for as many as 12 heists across Southwestern Ontario. Police say the suspect, formerly a Sarnia resident, is responsible for a rash of robberies last winter in Lakeshore: a Dec. 12, 2016 robbery near Tecumseh Rd and Comber Sideroad, and three robberies on Advance Boulevard on Dec. 14, 2016, Jan. 18 and Feb. 14. Police allege the suspect is responsible for two robberies on Oct. 24, 2016 -- one east of McDougall St on Tecumseh Road East and the second on Forest Glade Drive just north of the arena.

