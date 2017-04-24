Alberta government announces upgrades to Canmore hospital
The money for the upgrades was set aside in Alberta's 2017 budget which allocated $143.5 million on maintenance and renovation of health care facilities across Alberta in the coming year. "Every patient coming in to the hospital will experience the benefits of these improvements," said Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC