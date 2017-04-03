Alberta expands drug coverage for Hepatitis C patients
WATCH ABOVE: Doctors are calling it a 'cure' for Hepatitis C and the new drug has just been approved in Canada. As Su-Ling Goh explains, one Edmonton specialist calls it a major advance in the field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MacDougall: Trudeau show wearing thin, but Cana...
|8 hr
|Stop Statism
|1
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 1
|Dont matter
|49
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Apr 1
|Andrea
|2
|Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion
|Mar 23
|The truth
|1
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Mar 23
|AVAAKILA
|12
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 20
|I am the dumb far...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC