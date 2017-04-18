Alberta ends arrests for unpaid traffic fines, minor infractions
Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said with minor infractions no longer punishable by jail time, police and court staff will be able to focus on serious and violent offences. Starting next month, Alberta will no longer throw people in jail if they can't pay fines for minor infractions, such as transit fare evasion or drinking in public.
