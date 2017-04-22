Alberta centrists meet to talk about uniting the centre
A few dozen Albertans from the centre of the political spectrum got together over the Easter weekend to discuss uniting the centre of the spectrum. St. Albert Mayor and former Liberal leadership candidate Nolan Crouse and former Progressive Conservative leader candidate Stephen Khan both attended the day-long meeting in Red Deer.
