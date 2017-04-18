Alberta-based Parkland Fuel buying Chevron Canada fuel business for nearly $1.5B
American multinational energy company Chevron is expected to sell it's Canadian business assets to Red Deer-based Parkland Fuel Corp. for an estimated $1.46 billion. Parkland Fuel Corp. says it will pay $1.46 billion to acquire Chevron Canada's fuel business, including 129 gas stations in the Vancouver area and a refinery in Burnaby, B.C. The Red Deer, Alta.-based company says the new stations will complement its existing 44 Chevron-branded sites in British Columbia and cement its position as one of Canada's largest fuel retailers with more than 1,800 service stations.
