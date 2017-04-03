Accused in Edmonton crowbar road rage...

Accused in Edmonton crowbar road rage attack seeking bail Friday

Dash camera still of the suspect vehicle in a "vicious road rage incident" in southeast Edmonton Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The 28-year-old man charged with attempted murder in connection with a crowbar road rage incident will ask a judge for bail Friday afternoon.

