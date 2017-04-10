3 to 4 people die every day in Albert...

3 to 4 people die every day in Alberta from opioids: Calgary police chief

15 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Roger Chaffin told a college audience that opioids such as fentanyl lead to three or four deaths in Alberta every day. He said fentanyl seizures last year were up 675 per cent over the five-year average.

Alberta

