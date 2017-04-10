3 to 4 people die every day in Alberta from opioids: Calgary police chief
Roger Chaffin told a college audience that opioids such as fentanyl lead to three or four deaths in Alberta every day. He said fentanyl seizures last year were up 675 per cent over the five-year average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
|Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders
|Apr 8
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC