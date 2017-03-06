Woman denies driving dangerously befo...

Woman denies driving dangerously before fatal cyclist collision

A jury trial into the 2015 death of a Foothills man struck by a car while cycling on Highway 7 started in Calgary March 6. On the first day of a trial into the death of a Foothills father who was struck and killed while cycling on Highway 7 two years ago, the driver who struck his bike denied dangerous driving was the cause of the collision. Joely Marie Lambourn, 43, is charged with dangerous driving causing death in relation to the collision that killed 42-year-old cyclist, and father of two, Deric Kryvenchuk.

