Wildrose MLA introduces private member's bill to help combat cyber bullying

Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr has introduced Bill 202, the Protecting Victims of Non-Consensual Distribution of Intimate Images Act. The bill would create a provincial tort law necessary to pursue damages from another individual over the distribution of intimate images, and create protections for students who've had their intimate images shared publicly.

