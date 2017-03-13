Wildrose MLA introduces private member's bill to help combat cyber bullying
Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr has introduced Bill 202, the Protecting Victims of Non-Consensual Distribution of Intimate Images Act. The bill would create a provincial tort law necessary to pursue damages from another individual over the distribution of intimate images, and create protections for students who've had their intimate images shared publicly.
