White House appears to grant exemption to KXL from Buy American order

The White House has delivered welcome news to proponents of the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline project, suggesting it's likely to be exempted from a requirement involving the use of American steel that might have complicated its approval. A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump suggested Friday that his recent order that U.S. pipelines be built with American steel did not apply to the hotly debated project linking Alberta and Texas.

