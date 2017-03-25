Wait for disclosure delays bail heari...

Wait for disclosure delays bail hearing in sex assault case

A bail hearing for a Coaldale man charged with several sex-related offences against young girls has been put off again while the accused's lawyer waits for disclosure from the Crown's office. Trevor Pritchard was in Lethbridge provincial court Friday where he appeared briefly by closed-circuit TV from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.

