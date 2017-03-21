Vice Media reporter must give RCMP material, says court
A Vice Media reporter must give the RCMP the background materials he used for stories on an accused terrorist, Ontario's top court affirmed Wednesday. In a case that pitted freedom of the press against the ability of police and prosecutors to do their work, the Ontario Court of Appeal said it found no errors in an earlier ruling that went against the Canadian media outlet.
