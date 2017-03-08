Tsuut'ina First Nation objects to Springbank dam flood mitigation proposal

The Springbank Off-stream Reservoir will be approximately 15 kilometres west of Calgary near Springbank Road, north of the Elbow River and predominantly east of Highway 22. The Tsuut'ina First Nation is withholding consent for the Springbank dry dam, a key flood mitigation proposal in southern Alberta. Chief Lee Crowchild voiced his frustration in a press release Wednesday morning over government handling of the plan.

