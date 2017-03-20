Truck collision leads to 88 charges a...

Truck collision leads to 88 charges against 3 Alberta men

Three central Alberta men are facing a total of 88 charges after a collision between two trucks triggered what police are describing as a complex investigation. Around 7:20 a.m. on March 16, Ponoka RCMP were told about a two-vehicle collision near Crestomere, 45 kilometres north of Red Deer.

