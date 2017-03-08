Trial for 2 of 3 people accused in Edmonton Mac's murders set for next year
Two of the three people accused of murdering two convenience store clerks in south Edmonton in 2015 now have a trial set for next year. Laylin Delorme and Colton Steinhauer are charged with first-degree murder and robbery charges in the slayings of two Mac's convenience store clerks in two separate incidents on Dec. 18, 2015.
