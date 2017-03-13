Toronto flight cancellations causing ...

Toronto flight cancellations causing delays at Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton air travellers could see delays thanks to the heavy snow and strong winds hammering the eastern US and Canada. At Pearson International Airport in Toronto, several flights have been cancelled thanks to a storm that could dump 20cm of snow on the city.

