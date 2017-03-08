The mission: turn a button into a bus

While turning a button into a bus may seem ludicrous to some, one Kelowna man is determined to show you how it's done. On the heels of his Scale My Life year-long adventure to challenge himself to something new each month, Ryan Lancaster has launched Scale My Life 2.0. "After the year I had, making small micro-challenges that make massive changes in your life, I was wondering what to do next," explained Lancaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.