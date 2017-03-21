Sunwing pilot pleads guilty to being ...

Sunwing pilot pleads guilty to being impaired on Calgary flight to Mexico

Police said Miroslav Gronych was charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and having care and control of an aircraft while having a blood alcohol level over .08 in connection with an incident at the Calgary International Airport on Dec. 31, 2016. Miroslav Gronych was employed by Sunwing Airlines on a work visa from Slovakia when he was charged after passing out in a cockpit last December.

