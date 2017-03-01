St. Albert mayor announces candidacy for Alberta Liberal Party
The mayor of a city on the northwest edge of Edmonton has officially announced he is seeking the leadership of the Alberta Liberal Party. Crouse said the current political climate made this an important time for the party, saying it could "establish itself as the most progressive and moderate political choice for Albertans."
