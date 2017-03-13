Skier killed at Lake Louise resort Sunday - struck trees': Alberta RCMP
Cpl. Curtis Peters said the 34-year-old man, who was from the Rocky Mountain House area, was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Lake Louise Ski Resort communications director Dan Markham said the man was found on the lower half of the front side of the mountain underneath the Glacier chairlift in a treed area.
