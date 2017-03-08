Search-and-rescue technician died aft...

Search-and-rescue technician died after parachute drop malfunction: military

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The military says a search-and-rescue technician who died in a training accident in Saskatchewan had a parachute malfunction. The Royal Canadian Air Force says his death Wednesday is under investigation and the military has more questions than answers about what happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 2 Sam 2
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Mar 1 Squeaky Wheel Oil 1
News Bees, please Feb 25 Glen 1
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta's economy sees modest recovery Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 20 Mikes 2 Pence 5
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,926 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC