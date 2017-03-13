Sales push housing starts
The recent snow is no great help, but reasonable weather in parts of February allowed Lethbridge contractors to start a healthy number of new homes. Sixty-one starts were recorded in the Lethbridge "metropolitan area" last month, according to reports from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. Of those, 44 were in the city.
