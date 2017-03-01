Residents protest prospective asphalt plant in southern Alberta coulee
Tollestrop Construction owns a parcel of land in a coulee west of Coalhurst and has been taking gravel out of the area for years. Now, the company wants to expand production to a Class 1 Gravel Pit, or an asphalt plant.
