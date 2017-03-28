Regional students among the best at Skills Canada Alberta competition
It was a proud moment for a number of students and staff from Regional High School last week, when six of the participating students took home medals during the North East Regional Skills Canada competition in Lac La Biche on March 21. The event brings high school students together at Portage College each year, and allows students to show off their talents in a variety of CTS areas. This year, St. Paul students in welding, construction, hairstyling, culinary arts and baking proved that they were among the best in northeastern Alberta by offering strong performances.
