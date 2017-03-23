Red Deer Mounties looking for missing 16 year old girl
RCMP are hoping a tip from the public will help them to find 16 year old Krystalynn Ramsey. She goes by Krystal, lives in Rocky Mountain House and was last seen in Red Deer on March 20. Mounties believe she is still in Red Deer, and want to verify her well-being.
