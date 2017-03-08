RCMP respond to armed suspect west of...

RCMP respond to armed suspect west of Slave Lake, traffic being rerouted

Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

The RCMP asked drivers to avoid Highway 33 between Highway 2 and Swan Hills late Wednesday afternoon as officers responded to "a stolen vehicle with an armed suspect" in the area. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., police issued a release to say officers from several law enforcement detachments were at the scene as well as the RCMP's Emergency Response Team, which is based out of Edmonton.

