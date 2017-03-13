RCMP believe poor driving conditions ...

RCMP believe poor driving conditions played role in crash east of Edmonton

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

The westbound lane of Highway 16 east of Edmonton was shut down near Highway 831 Sunday morning as Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigated a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to hospital. The westbound lane of Highway 16 east of Edmonton was shut down near Highway 831 Sunday morning as Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigated a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13) 10 hr Dan b 4
News 'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga... 12 hr Orville Wright Es... 1
News Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o... 12 hr Raquel Notley - NDP 1
News Alberta's PC leadership candidates make last-mi... Sat Kevins BuddyBurgers 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Sat Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Wildrose 'not our enemies' Kenney says in PC le... Sat Alison Redfern - ... 1
News Russell Smith: First Nation artist Alex Janvier... Mar 15 Clint 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC