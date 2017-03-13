RCMP believe poor driving conditions played role in crash east of Edmonton
The westbound lane of Highway 16 east of Edmonton was shut down near Highway 831 Sunday morning as Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigated a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to hospital. The westbound lane of Highway 16 east of Edmonton was shut down near Highway 831 Sunday morning as Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigated a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to hospital.
